CHRIS ROPER: Our freedom, but at your expense
The recently formed Afrikaner Foundation appears to come straight out of the pyramid scheme playbook
If you were a foreign state looking to buy influence in South Africa, you couldn’t get a starker invitation than the one issued by the recently formed Afrikaner Foundation. In dog metaphor, this is the equivalent of rolling over, panting, and begging to have your balls grabbed.
“The Afrikaner Foundation is an institution that forms part of the Solidarity Movement in South Africa, with the aim of enabling international co-operation and support for the Afrikaner people. The Foundation also seeks to take up the Afrikaner people’s rightful place in the international community again, and to contribute to the international community with particular focus on the preservation of the Western tradition among Afrikaners and Westerners in South Africa.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.