CHRIS ROPER: Trump immunity carries presidential privilege too far
A democracy, it seems, could be a great place from which to run a dictatorship
Perhaps all those antidemocratic forces in our country who want to change our constitution to have a more accommodating environment in which to commit crimes should have a rethink. It turns out that a democracy could actually be a great place from which to run a dictatorship. A recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States, the nation that sometimes functions as a bellwether for democracy, has decided that US presidents are immune from prosecution if their crimes were part of official actions.
Quoted in The New York Times, one of the three dissenting judges, justice Sonia Sotomayor, said that the majority in the Supreme Court had “invented a ‘law-free zone’ around the president that will remain a ‘loaded weapon’ for future occupants of the White House to wield”...
