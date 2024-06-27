THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: South Africa Inc is cheap for a reason
There’s a level of stress and exhaustion that feels like a national sport here compared with the global businesses we compete against
I’m writing this in Terminal A of Dubai International Airport, having just spent a small fortune (in rand at least) on an orange juice. By the end of an overseas trip, any South African is so desensitised that converting to rand has long since ended. When Five Guys (a tasty burger joint) costs well over R1,000 for two people in London, it’s time to accept that we have grown poor on the global stage.
What a wasted opportunity. At a time when global markets have been driven by themes such as excess liquidity and significant growth in property prices, we’ve been languishing with little real economic growth and a steadily depreciating currency...
