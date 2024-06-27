MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: MultiChoice hit by turbulence
Once it was an eagle, now it’s more of a turkey
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Could Canal+ be ruing its aggressive pursuit of MultiChoice? The closer the French company gets to the prize, the less the JSE-listed broadcaster resembles an eagle soaring gracefully through a clear blue sky and looks more like an ungainly turkey trying to stay aloft in a storm.
Ever since Canal+ started buying shares in MultiChoice in October 2019, a string of bad news has dented the DStv, SuperSport and Showmax parent’s reputation as a money-making machine...
