CHRIS ROPER: No news is bad news
The latest Reuters report on the state of the digital news industry shows a consumer trend away from traditional platforms towards new, fun formats
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism released the 13th edition of its annual “Digital News Report” on June 17. The report, described as representing the views of more than half the world’s population, is based on an online survey of almost 100,000 people in 47 countries. For news organisations, it provides both sobering and inspiring data about the state of news around the world. But the data is about more than news. It’s also about the state of the world’s information ecosystem, and about the conditions in which open societies flourish or die.
It’s about the very real effects that the erosion of the news industry has on ordinary citizens, and about the dangers this poses to the democratic foundations, or in some cases democratic aspirations, of states...
