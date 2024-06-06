CHRIS ROPER: Ordure, Honourable Member ...
The election has shown that South African politics is swirling the toilet bowl in much the same way online platforms have
06 June 2024 - 05:00
Without putting too fine a point on it, Jacob Zuma and his MK Party have accelerated what I can only term the enshittification of South African politics to a point where we’re pretty much now in the same post-democracy toilet as the US.
I’m borrowing the term enshittification from the writer Cory Doctorow, who coined it to describe the pattern of ever-decreasing quality of experience that we see in online products such as Facebook, X, Google Search, Uber, Amazon and so on. ..
