THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Two tech small caps to watch
ISA Holdings and 4Sight Holdings both operate in growth areas, but ISA’s margins and simplicity make it look like a relative bargain
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Information Security Architects (ISA) Holdings has been around since the 1990s. It started out by reselling firewall and antivirus technologies. A few decades later, it operates in cybersecurity at a time when corporates are terrified of ransomware attacks and private information leaks.
Fear sells — just ask politicians...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.