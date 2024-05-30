MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: The subsea ties that bind
A highlight of Kenyan President William Ruto’s visit to the US was news of African connectivity investments by Google and Microsoft
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Two of the world’s biggest technology companies have announced significant investments in Africa’s technology infrastructure in the past week.
The announcements — by Microsoft and Google — came as Kenyan President William Ruto travelled to Washington for a high-profile state visit, securing promises of further investment and co-operation with the US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.