freedom of expression
CHRIS ROPER: Feeling muzzled? It could be worse
More than half the world’s population can’t speak freely, according to the Global Expression Report. South Africa falls into the ‘less restricted’ category, ranking 47 of 161 countries
Last week, the free speech advocacy group Article 19 released its 2024 Global Expression Report (GxR), which measures the state of freedom of expression around the world. The report shows that more than half of the world’s people are not able to speak freely, and are “living through a freedom of expression crisis”. In 2023, the percentage stood at 53%, or about 4-billion people. Only 23% are living in countries with “open” or “less restricted” expression.
Quoted in The Guardian, Article 19’s executive director, Quinn McKew, says: “At no point in the past 20 years have so many people been denied the benefits of open societies, like the ability to voice opinions, access a free media or participate in free and open elections.”..
