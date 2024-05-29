elections comment
PATRICK BULGER: Seize the day
There has been expectation in some quarters that 2024 is the ‘new 1994’ — a time to reboot the country and society
April 27 1994. Freedom Day in South Africa rolled back nearly 350 years of colonialism and apartheid when millions of citizens of all races voted for the first time for a democratic government to take the country into the future, united in our diversity at last.
That’s the official version, at least. And for those who were there, the pomp and circumstance were a wonder to behold. But was it really a new day for greater all-round prosperity in South Africa, or a false dawn whose prophets’ nakedness would become apparent in the glare of the historical midmorning? And if so, can 2024 correct the mistakes of 1994?..
