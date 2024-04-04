TOP SPIN
MARC HASENFUSS: Whirling in the woods
Developments in the gaming sector represent a swirling vortex of possibilities
My wife had her other knee repaired last week — a surprisingly quick day-clinic procedure. The surgeon removed a sliver of hamstring and threaded it back into the knee. I tried to watch a video of the procedure, but felt too queasy.
With a bit of luck, she’ll be back on the tennis court — something I look forward to in equal measures of excitement and trepidation. My homecare temperament does get tested — especially over a long weekend when the drudgery of a dutiful routine can grind. Still, a full recovery will mean the next time we dip into our medical aid savings, I could finally get one of my own many ailments sorted out. I won’t know where to start. Shoulder, bicep, knee, lower back, calf … Hardly a day goes by when some part does not creak or strain (like my share portfolio)...
