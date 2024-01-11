THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: War and profit
The military-industrial complex is kicking into high gear — though investors still need to know their F-35s from their submarines
11 January 2024 - 05:00
The business of war. Or, to use the politically correct term governments prefer, the business of defence. After all, isn’t every military action simply a response to something else?
Governments would like us to believe that story. For obvious reasons, it’s easy to become emotional about this stuff. Humans are horrendously good at killing other humans, particularly when they have a key ideological difference (or two). This is a feature of our species, even if we wish it weren’t so...
