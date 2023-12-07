CHRIS ROPER: I’m right, so you must be wrong
Our world is becoming increasingly binary, where people take a stand not for rational reasons but to define themselves against the other
07 December 2023 - 05:00
One of the things on my pre-travel checklist — and I’m sure it’s on yours too, if you’re lucky enough to get opportunities to travel — is to pre-authorise my credit cards for use in the countries I’m travelling to.
This week I’m in Taiwan, otherwise known as the Republic of China. An autonomous country in what used to be called the real world, but actually a hugely contested place in terms of its relationship with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), or China as most of us call it. When I searched for Taiwan on Standard Bank’s drop-down list of countries, it came up as “Taiwan (province of China)”. ..
