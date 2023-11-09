THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Back to consumer reality
Being patriotic about the Boks and objective with investment decisions aren’t mutually exclusive concepts. Take Pepkor’s latest update — bad in South Africa, better in Brazil — as a good example
The Springbok hair clippers had barely buzzed to a halt before the South African government brought us back to reality with a thud. Literally the day after the Rugby World Cup final, my EskomSePush app hit me with the news that load-shedding was back. Salads may not win scrums, but at least you can make them without electricity.
It was a hard reminder that a feeling of togetherness around sport doesn’t magically fix our problems. It certainly goes a long way towards national pride, problem-solving, innovation and perhaps improved business sentiment (at least for a while), but interest rates are still hurting consumers and inflation is hitting every household. At some point, we have to return to our lives and face those issues. ..
