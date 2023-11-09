CHRIS ROPER: EFF flip-flops on Boks
True to form, the party has done an about-turn on its support for the Boks. At a time the country is united, the party is pushing its particular crass brand of populism to sow division
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Even by the high standards of the Economic Flip Floppers (EFF), the turnaround time on Julius Malema going from an ardent supporter of the Springbok rugby team who wants to have Siya Kolisi’s love child, to describing them as a racist team that must fall, was astonishingly swift.
On October 28, our beloved Contrarian-in-Charge (CIC) tweeted heartfelt support for the Boks, accompanied by clenched fist and South African flag emojis, breathlessly proclaiming: “The love for the flag, salute to My Captain Siya.” ..
