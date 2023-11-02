CHRIS ROPER: When the masks come off
You don’t have to say what you really think on the internet. But it’s usually pretty clear anyway
It’s become a truism of the internet that, if someone tells you who they are, you should believe them. It’s not always as easy as it seems, though, as it requires of the listener the will to understand what is being said. And often, the person doing the saying hasn’t fully understood how much they’re revealing about who they are.
Take a recent statement by US secretary of state Antony Blinken. According to news website Axios: “Blinken told American Jewish leaders [last week] that when he was in Doha on October 13 he asked the Qatari government to change its public posture towards Hamas, three people who attended the meeting said. According to the three attendees, Blinken said he gave toning down Al Jazeera coverage of the war in Gaza as an example of steps the Qatari government can take to do this. Blinken said he asked the Qataris to ‘turn down the volume on Al Jazeera’s coverage because it is full of anti-Israel incitement’, according to one source.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.