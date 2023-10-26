MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: MultiChoice gears up for the fight of its life
The radical overhaul of Showmax is set to lead the battle against the company’s video streaming peers early next year
26 October 2023 - 05:00
About 15 years ago, I had a brief phone conversation with Koos Bekker, then the CEO of Naspers. I recall him clearly bemoaning the lack of decent internet infrastructure in South Africa and how this was holding back economic development.
At the time, Naspers still owned MultiChoice, headquartered in Randburg, Joburg. The DStv and SuperSport parent was a significant part of the group’s business — this was well before Naspers’s stake in China’s Tencent Holdings lifted its shares into the stratosphere...
