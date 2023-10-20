DAVID FURLONGER: When ‘not enough’ becomes ‘too many’
Motor industry mulls idea to cut incentives threshold
20 October 2023 - 06:00
Can the government be persuaded to reduce the minimum production volumes that vehicle manufacturers must achieve to win the full range of policy incentives?
Kabelo Rabotho, who has just stepped down as head of Nissan South Africa, says the motor industry is discussing the view that the 50,000 threshold, set in 2013, does not reflect the current state of the industry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.