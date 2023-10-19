CHRIS ROPER: Requiem for a broken land
In his book Place Justin Fox draws insights from South African literary giants to navigate towards what it means today to live — and feel a sense of belonging — in a flawed, yet still captivating country
Having nothing useful to contribute to the mass of commentary about the awful tragedy playing out in Israel and Palestine in waves of violence and misinformation, I submit instead for your edification some thoughts on Place, a new book by South African author Justin Fox. The astute among you will be able to draw parallels, and even lessons, from what is, at its core, a book about what it means to have to experience, to endure, your home changing around you according to the vagaries of politics and histories.
Subtitled “South African Literary Journeys,” Place details the author’s visits to locations from some of his favourite South African books, and his attempts to trace a palimpsest on them that doesn’t erase what is already there, but draws out relevance for current generations. ..
