DAVID FURLONGER: Down on the farm

Toyota Hilux sold 3,249 units in September to make it SA’s best seller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Clearing out a cupboard last month, I found (and reread) a dog-eared copy of author George Orwell’s classic allegory Animal Farm. For those unfamiliar with the anti-Stalinist work, first published in 1945, it tells how a group of farm animals overthrow cruel farmer Jones, only to suffer even more under the dictatorship of a pig called Napoleon and his fellow porkers who, by the end, are walking upright on two legs, wearing clothes, drinking whisky, smoking and generally behaving just like the humans they claim to despise.
I thought of the book again this week when I saw a motor industry appeal asking the government to offer “empathy and consideration for the wellbeing of citizens” after Wednesday’s latest harsh rise in petrol and diesel prices added more fuel to the fire of consumer financial woes.
Don’t hold your breath. As I wrote recently, our political masters have no concept of daily life outside their sheltered existence. Just as Napoleon's original slogan, “All animals are equal”, later became “All animals are equal … but some animals are more equal than others”, so most South African politicians are utterly divorced from the reality of their fellow citizens. “So what’s the fuss?”, they may ask.
The appeal came from the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), which “stands in solidarity” with beleaguered motorists. I doubt that’s of much comfort to the average South African who now has to fork out more than R1,000 to fill the tank of even a modest car, but the association is right when it says the fuel pump impact is merely the start of the inflationary spiral, which will also affect food prices, household expenses and even utility bills.
Without wishing to be unfair to Nada, there is understandably an element of self-interest in its solidarity. September’s new-vehicle sales, published on Monday by industry association Naamsa, don’t make pretty reading. For the second month in a row, numbers lagged those of the corresponding month in 2022. Last month, the motor industry sold 46,021 cars and commercial vehicles. That was 4.1% fewer than the 47,984 of September 2022.
As a result, aggregate sales for the first nine months of 2023 were only 2.5% ahead of the same period in 2022 – 401,315 against 391,500. Car sales were actually down by 3.6%, from 270,540 to 260,833.
It’s no accident that the latest market slowdown started in August. In 2022, that was the month when Toyota’s Durban vehicle assembly plant started building vehicles again in earnest after floods caused a four-month shutdown. That’s the main reason it’s been so difficult to draw accurate year-on-year comparisons for much of 2023.
In fact, says WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse, it’s been well-nigh impossible. “Comparisons remain theoretical given the market’s prolonged recovery from the [Covid] pandemic,” he says. “A broader context and assessment is necessary for a more realistic view of activity and sentiment.”
Still, there’s no denying that two consecutive months of sales decline is a worrying sign, Gaoaketse says, adding: “It is the signs of the trend that are concerning, not the outright numbers.” By that he means that more than 46,000 new vehicles were sold in both August and September. Based on 2019 numbers levels, that’s pretty good.
“This indicates a continued resilience and sustained slow recovery as experienced and predicted in the aftermath of the pandemic,” he says. “While there is no doubt that the market has major headwinds to overcome, new-vehicle sales continue to defy the odds.”
Should the industry still be consoling itself with pre-Covid market comparisons? I’m not convinced, but I kind of understand why it does, when immediate conditions are so horrible. Nada chair Brendan Cohen echoes Gaoaketse when he says the fact that 2023 year-to-date sales are ahead of 2022 “reflects the resilience of the automotive sector in the face of challenging conditions”.
Those challenges are mounting. Naamsa, which represents vehicle manufacturers and importers, catalogues the most difficult. They include rising fuel prices, general inflation, a Transnet-led breakdown in rail and harbour transport logistics, load-shedding, commodity price volatility and a complicated international environment in which South Africa is a small link in a huge global automotive manufacturing and supply chain. The shrinking rand, besides being a major factor in fuel prices, is also affecting the local motor industry’s profitability by pushing up the price of imported vehicles and components.
Despite all this, Naamsa asserts that “the outlook for the South African vehicle market in 2023 remains distinctly optimistic”. If this does not materialise, it won’t be for lack of trying. Cohen says: “Manufacturers, distributors and importers have begun offering a wide range of incentives and discounts on vehicles, from luxury to budget cars. Banks are also introducing innovative finance schemes to stimulate buying activity. The market now offers favourable opportunities for buyers seeking a good deal.”
And, of course, there are always political customers for whom price is no barrier.
DAVID FURLONGER: Down on the farm
Car market highlights the growing affordability crisis for ordinary citizens
