CHRIS ROPER: Redi Tlhabi and the trolls
The attack poodles are out in force after the journalist appeared before members of the US Congress. They’re no worthy enemy — but fling enough mud and it sticks
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Literally the worst thing about South Africa is that if you work in the field of monitoring and combating disinformation and propaganda, it’s so difficult to find a worthy enemy.
I use the word “literally” in the same sense the paid shills of foreign governments, the trolls of the RET faction and the attack poodles of corrupt business use language. In short, entirely incorrectly. ..
