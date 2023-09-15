DAVID FURLONGER: Stellantis ups the ante in South Africa
Coega investment will take motor industry closer to capacity goals
As expected, France-based motor company Stellantis plans to pin its initial South African manufacturing hopes on a bakkie. The company, whose South African imported brands include Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep, has confirmed that it plans to build the Peugeot Landtrek from 2026 at the Coega special economic zone, east of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
In the first stage of the R3bn development the plant will be able to build up to 50,000 vehicles annually, the minimum number required to enjoy full incentive benefits under the government’s automotive production and development programme (APDP). Capacity will be increased later to 90,000. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.