THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Pick sectors, then stocks
Stock picking is hard, and losing sight of the bigger picture can ruin your analysis. That’s why you would have done well out of industrials this year and badly out of retailers
Stock picking is an incredibly fun pursuit. It can also break your heart. I’m convinced that my loves of Rotax kart racing, golf and stock picking are all the centre of a Venn diagram with “what hurts me” and “what I am occasionally good at” as categories. I’m not a masochist, despite the obvious evidence.
I haven’t yet figured out how to make karting or golf easier. I can confirm that the way to make stock picking easier is to pick themes before you select stocks, which means choosing which stream to travel in before picking a particular boat. Unless you are willing to play short-term trading games and focus almost exclusively on technical trading indicators and specific market distortions rather than on fundamentals — and the sheer art of common sense — choosing the wrong stream is likely to end in tears. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.