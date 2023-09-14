CHRIS ROPER: South Africa is drowning, not waving
Like little cookie-cutter sharks nibbling at the stern on a yacht, venal politicians are eating away at the fabric of democracy. It’s not unique to South Africa, but we’re at serious risk of sinking
Part of my preflight ritual before I travel long distances, as many other people do, I assume, is searching for, and downloading, relevant reading matter fit to consume on the plane. There was a time when you could just take a printed book, but given the steady shrinkage of space in planes, taking an iPad or Kindle is just easier.
My search led me to an essay on UnHerd, titled “Britain is Turning Into South Africa: From Schools to Prisons, Our State is Crumbling”...
