DAVID FURLONGER: More than the sum of its parts
The auto components industry is the key to motor industry growth
08 September 2023 - 06:00
Fancy cars and bakkies may be the stars of the show but it’s the development of local components that will determine the success or failure of the South African motor industry. As a succession of speakers made clear at a conference last week, it’s the unsexy side of the industry that holds the future in its hands.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel noted: “The importance of components manufacturing is often underplayed. Emphasis is on the end product. But without an increase in components manufacturing, the argument for [government] incentives is weaker.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.