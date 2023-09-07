MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Too small not to fail
A rehashed state idea to bring mobile to underserved areas repeats the same mistake that scuppered it last time
07 September 2023 - 05:00
The government has grand plans to revive the failed concept of Usals — underserviced-area licences — as it gears up to overhaul the ageing legislation that governs South Africa’s ICT sector.
In late June, minister of communications & digital technologies Mondli Gungubele quietly published a new draft version of the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, which has been in development for the best part of a decade. The new bill — a watered-down version of a previous draft — makes several sensible proposals. Rekindling the Usal idea is not one of them...
