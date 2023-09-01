DAVID FURLONGER: Who’s in charge?
The cost of charging your electric vehicle in South Africa is a bargain, says report
01 September 2023 - 06:00
The cost of charging your electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa is a snip compared with the cost of petrol or diesel for the same journey. Even better, South Africa is cheaper than most other countries for charging.
Who says so? The Aussies. Brisbane-based market intelligence company Compare the Market (CTM) says it costs A$2.92 to provide battery power for an EV to travel 100km in South Africa. At the current exchange rate of R11.92 to the Aussie dollar, that’s R34.81. The equivalent cost of petrol for the same journey would be R150.19. That’s a saving of 76.01%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.