THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: How shoplifters are slicing into US retail margins
The rise and rise of theft among US groups like Walmart, Target and Ulta is putting great stress on retailers’ highly sensitive margins in an especially tricky economic environment
The retail industry is all about operational excellence and squeezing every last bit of juice from the business. There are so many variables that go into financial performance, ranging from product mix to operating expenses and the levels of inventory on the shelves. Near the top of the income statement, we find the first extremely important ratio: gross margin.
A move of as little as 0.1% (or 10 basis points) in gross margin can make a difference, as many retailers tend to run at profit before tax margins below 5%. If you consider a 50bp gross margin move, it can affect profit before tax by 10% (all else being equal). ..
