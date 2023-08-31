CHRIS ROPER: So many bans, the Taliban can
The Taliban is a poster boy for cruelty, especially when it comes to women, but the pattern of its joyless and oppressive diktats plays out in many other countries too
Last week, the Taliban, that happy-go-lucky bunch of bearded fanatics, banned women from visiting the popular Band-e-Amir national park in the Bamiyan province of Afghanistan.
The park is Afghanistan’s first national park, established in 2009 to promote and protect intensely blue lakes created by natural dams high in the Hindu Kush. It’s been described as Afghanistan’s Grand Canyon, and is a major tourist attraction. Unesco has described the park as a “naturally created group of lakes with special geological formations and structure, as well as natural and unique beauty”...
