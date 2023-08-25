DAVID FURLONGER: The blind leading the blind
But there are signs that illegal car imports may finally be in the sights of law enforcement
25 August 2023 - 06:00
When is a crime not considered a crime? According to Kia South Africa MD Gary Scott, it’s when the law turns a blind eye. Frankly, that could apply to almost every conceivable criminal activity in South Africa.
Scott, though, is specifically concerned with the importation of used vehicles. And he has good news. He’s sensing the first stirrings of concerted resistance to the scourge, which costs the fiscus up to R8bn annually in lost duties. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.