THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Get on the right side of interest rates
Now’s not the time to swim against the interest rate tide — and if you’re disciplined, you can sit in cash until there’s a big correction in equity markets, raking in some high yields while you wait
10 August 2023 - 05:00
Interest rates have dominated the investment narrative this year. There are many examples of central banks around the world still hiking rates, even if the Reserve Bank decided to pause at its last meeting. That may be only a temporary respite for consumers, however.
Being upset and surprised by this rate cycle is like being upset and surprised when Bafana Bafana disappoint you. Do the smart thing: give Banyana Banyana your love instead...
