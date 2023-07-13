THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Pantone 219 C: the new colour of money
The most famous shade of pink in the world — Barbie’s — is about to do a huge amount for its owner, toy group Mattel. Long may the run last
Pantone 219 C isn’t a new shampoo. No, this is the most famous shade of pink in the world: the exact colour upon which the world of Mattel’s Barbie is based. While Disney is taking a high-risk approach with its content strategy and alienating parts of its audience, toy company Mattel is about to make waves at the box office.
The trailer for Barbie came out in December 2022. Months of marketing later, the film is due to hit the box office on July 21. It’s very hard to see how it won’t be a smash hit, having attracted an extraordinary amount of media attention. If nothing else, at least the world will get an original story instead of yet another Spider-Man movie. ..
