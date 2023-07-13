MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Meta makes Twitter look threadbare
Zuckerberg’s overnight sensation Threads could hasten the largely self-inflicted collapse of Musk’s platform
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Talk about chutzpah! Or is it theft? Mark Zuckerberg isn’t scared of copying his rivals. He’s done it to TikTok (with Instagram Reels) and to Snapchat (with Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status). Now he’s doing it to Twitter with Threads — and Twitter’s proprietor, Elon Musk, is not amused.
Threads, an offshoot of photo-sharing social network Instagram, raced to 100-million sign-ups in a matter of days last week after Meta Platforms — the holding company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, led by Zuckerberg — rushed it to market...
