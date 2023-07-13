CHRIS ROPER: Is Mandela really dead?
What do QAnon, JFK, Michael Jackson and South Africa’s ruling party have in common? Resurrection theories that require the absolute suspension of disbelief
Last month, a significant figure died — significant for those of us interested in the strange things people believe, why they believe them, and the lengths to which they will go to defend those beliefs. His name was Michael Protzman, and he was the leader of a cult that believes former US president John F Kennedy, the central figure in so many American delusions, and his son, John F Kennedy Jr, are still alive.
What’s more, according to Protzman, JFK Jr was going to reappear on November 2 2022 at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, the infamous square where his father was assassinated in 1963 (or allegedly assassinated, I suppose Protzman would have said). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.