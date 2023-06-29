Opinion

the ghost train

THE FINANCE GHOST: Double top at Microsoft?

This creates opportunity, though you have to be careful not to do more harm than good

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Microsoft’s share price is up about 40% year to date. That’s a serious performance against a backdrop of rising interest rates, pressure on corporate budgets and a stubbornly strong dollar that blunts the benefit of international revenue for US tech firms. 

The dollar impact is made worse by the wage pressures of an inflationary environment in the US, as the scarcity of top tech talent in that country means higher domestic wage costs at a time when international revenue for related products is less lucrative. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.