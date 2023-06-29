Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Tale of two tragedies

Coverage of the Titan and the Adriana migrant boat make crisp the dilemma facing newsrooms: giving audiences what they want vs what they should know

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

At the risk of sounding like the start of a bad wedding speech — you know, the ones that begin: “The dictionary defines love as” — let me just point out that Merriam-Webster defines “bathos” as “the sudden appearance of the commonplace in otherwise elevated matter or style”, or “insincere or overdone pathos”.

And just to drive home the bad speech analogy: the same dictionary defines “bathysphere” as “strongly built steel diving sphere for deep-sea observation”. Both words derive from the Greek báthos, meaning depth. ..

