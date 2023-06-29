JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
At the risk of sounding like the start of a bad wedding speech — you know, the ones that begin: “The dictionary defines love as” — let me just point out that Merriam-Webster defines “bathos” as “the sudden appearance of the commonplace in otherwise elevated matter or style”, or “insincere or overdone pathos”.
And just to drive home the bad speech analogy: the same dictionary defines “bathysphere” as “strongly built steel diving sphere for deep-sea observation”. Both words derive from the Greek báthos, meaning depth. ..
CHRIS ROPER: Tale of two tragedies
Coverage of the Titan and the Adriana migrant boat make crisp the dilemma facing newsrooms: giving audiences what they want vs what they should know
