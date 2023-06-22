Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
One of the great joys of the market is that you aren’t making any forever promises to any of the stocks you buy. The relationship is put together by a broker and the click of a button, not a ring and a ceremony.
Behaviourally, we tend to latch onto an idea and so desperately want to be right that we won’t let it go. This is why falling in love with any particular company or strategy is a bad idea. Save your love for the wedding speech. Investing is where you get to date everyone in the neighbourhood if you so desire, plus you get to change your mind quickly and often. It’s like The Bachelor, free of judgment. ..
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Avoiding the bogeys
Investing is like golf, where every single shot contributes to the overall score and a disastrous hole can easily ruin an entire round
