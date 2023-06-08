Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
A brief online search of South African economic data is a useful way to get a helicopter view of the present situation. One of the top results on my feed was the release of the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for May, which showed its fourth consecutive month of declines. The Reuters article I found noted that expected business conditions have reached their lowest level since early 2020, which means local managers see load-shedding as on a par with lockdowns.
The Reserve Bank is in a situation where it only has a hammer, so every problem looks like a nail. The inflation problem isn’t a nail, so higher interest rates aren’t going to do much about the costs of fuel and alternative energy sources, thanks to Eskom. ..
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Not swinging for the fences
There may be plenty of deep-value plays on the JSE now, but given South Africa’s sombre mood and sky-high interest rates, you should consider adding some yield to your portfolio
