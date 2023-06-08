Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
I was in Namibia last week, attending a conference on information and communications rights in Africa and eating a lot of beef.
Namibians are inordinately proud of their beef, though conference centre catering is probably not the best way to showcase it. Discussing this and other useful Namibian myths with other delegates, I proffered the information that Windhoek is habitually voted Africa’s cleanest city. But when I googled that to make sure, it turned out that Kigali, Rwanda, now tops all the polls. Another victory for dictatorships over democracies, alas. And there have been quite a few of those recently. ..
CHRIS ROPER: Fight the dying of the democratic light
In Zimbabwe — as in South Africa — the ‘bad guys’ are trying, by legislative and legal means, to stifle justice and evade accountability. If apathetic citizens allow them to succeed, the democratic project will be lost
