Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Why investors get last bite at the cherry

In this environment, there aren’t many companies that will grow faster than the cost of debt. It means shareholders are last in line for any returns

01 June 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Another monetary policy committee meeting, another interest rate hike. The prime rate is now 11.75%, more than the average return delivered by the JSE over the past five years even on a total return basis (that is, including dividends).

Before you fetch the pitchforks and torches, I’m well aware that I just took a spot interest rate and compared it with an average return in a different asset class over a period of time. I’m not for a second suggesting that the average return over the past five years would’ve been better in a notice deposit than on the JSE, as interest rates weren’t high enough over the period in question...

