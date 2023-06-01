The FM talks to MJ Davis, CEO of FNB Retail Loans
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
The current affairs commentator and author discusses science, technology and material gains from space, and space as a geopolitical battleground
Another monetary policy committee meeting, another interest rate hike. The prime rate is now 11.75%, more than the average return delivered by the JSE over the past five years even on a total return basis (that is, including dividends).
Before you fetch the pitchforks and torches, I’m well aware that I just took a spot interest rate and compared it with an average return in a different asset class over a period of time. I’m not for a second suggesting that the average return over the past five years would’ve been better in a notice deposit than on the JSE, as interest rates weren’t high enough over the period in question...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why investors get last bite at the cherry
In this environment, there aren’t many companies that will grow faster than the cost of debt. It means shareholders are last in line for any returns
