Netflix’s quarterly earnings calls are cheeky. Though there are few things in life more annoying than an American analyst asking if someone can “add a little colour” to something as part of a long-winded question, the process helps keep management accountable. At Netflix, the quarterly call is pre-recorded, with just one analyst asking questions. The juicy stuff happens behind closed doors and we can’t get the transcripts.
The major change in the latest quarter is that Netflix now has co-CEOs. Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have jointly taken over from Reed Hastings, but they’ve worked together for 15 years before this. They go to great lengths to stress that point, so you can tell that the market has asked questions about the working relationship in this tricky situation with joint powers. ..
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Netflix plans are coming on stream
A crackdown on password sharing, a writers’ strike and the intensifying competition between streamers and satellite players are just some of the things Netflix is thrashing out
