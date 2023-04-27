SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The known unknowns: the global growth gamble

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
While it’s true that the future is always uncertain, the global economy is facing an unusually high number of unknown variables right now. As former US secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld famously stated, there are “known unknowns”, or things that we know we don’t know. So these are the known unknowns keeping economists awake at night.
Known unknown #1: how to deal with an abrupt shift in global liquidity
One of the fundamental uncertainties we face is how the global economy will react to the sudden shift from an easy monetary policy, to a more restrictive one. For years after the 2008 global financial crisis, the world’s largest central banks flooded markets with liquidity through their bond-buying programmes.
Inflation has now caught up with them, leading to the highest price pressures in decades. As a result, interest rates have increased sharply, over a short period, with central banks further reducing liquidity by not rolling over bonds that have matured.
Tighter monetary policy could worsen the pre-existing growth problems in the global economy and increase the chances of a more severe downturn. It can also hurt the financial sector, particularly for the nonbank institutions. Though commercial banks are better capitalised than before 2008, problems in nontraditional lenders could have negative spillover effects for entities with excess debt, credit risk or interest rate exposure. This could extend to country level, leading to capital outflows from riskier jurisdictions, reducing business confidence, spending and investment.
Known unknown #2: a day of reckoning is due on debt
High levels of debt, both in the private and public sectors, make the global economy more sensitive to interest rate increases.
The total amount of world debt is 250% of GDP, but it’s not just on-balance sheet debt that poses a risk to the economy. The Bank for International Settlements has warned that about $80-trillion in hidden off-balance sheet debt could be a blind spot for policymakers.
As it is, the share of countries facing a high risk of debt distress is historically high, with 56% of low-income developing economies and 25% of all emerging countries at risk. This could lead to fiscal shocks if authorities do not implement structural reform quickly.
Known unknown #3: the end of China’s high-growth era
China is expected to rebound this year after lifting strict lockdown measures. However, its large debt burden, contracting real estate market, and a decline in population and productivity growth pose risks to growth in the long term.
To promote self-sustaining growth, China is implementing policies that focus on raising household spending and services. These changes will, however, reduce positive spillover effects on global growth.
Known unknown #4: shocks from geopolitical flashpoints
There are several geopolitical hotspots in the world that could harm global economic prospects and international relations.
These include a security crisis over Taiwan, tensions between China and the US (potentially worsened by the 2024 US election), a Nato expansion triggering a wider military incursion, and renewed confrontations between the Middle East and the West.
As it is, the global economy and trade relationships are at risk of being hit by a series of disruptions to world trade, potentially accelerating a shift in supply chains. And the rise of nationalist economic policies could lead politicians to prioritise short-term domestic pressures at the expense of broader global concerns.
This could accelerate geoeconomic fragmentation, which would make it difficult to collectively address global challenges, such as climate change. Failing to address climate change in the long run could result in real economic damage to capital and labour supply, with inflation likely to rise due to falling production of crops.
Known unknown #5: appetite for growth-enhancing reforms
Politicians’ appetite for structural reform varies widely across countries, but it’s necessary for sustained economic growth.
In South Africa, for example, it has been difficult to implement reforms — such as overhauling state entities, curbing corruption, increasing labour market flexibility and fixing energy, water and logistics — due to opposition from specific interest groups.
South Africa’s relationship with China and other global powers will also continue to shape its outlook, though the 2024 election will provide an opportunity to push through necessary reforms.
And the ‘unknown unknowns’ ...
Some of these known unknowns may turn out to be less damaging than expected, but we must remain vigilant about the possibility of these risks derailing the global economy’s shaky recovery.
There are also “unknown unknowns” — or things we don’t know we don’t know — lurking in the background. This will make economic policymaking even more challenging.
This is why it’s essential for global leaders to work together to adopt a risk-based approach to policymaking, and short-circuit short-term national responses. Only once that happens can we hope to balance macroeconomic resilience with inclusive growth.
* Packirisamy is an economist with Momentum Investments
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The known unknowns: the global growth gamble
The good news is, we have a grasp on what can go wrong; the bad news is, we haven’t acted to ensure this doesn’t happen
