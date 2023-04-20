Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: A ‘Dear Rob ... ’ to nepo baby Hersov

The pomposity of Rob Hersov’s open letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen suggests a man both unmoored from the realities of governance and in thrall to himself

20 April 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

Good grief. I’ve just read an “open letter” to DA leader John Steenhuisen by bargain basement Richard Branson and wannabe Machiavelli Rob “the billionaire” Hersov.

At first, I thought this was a finely honed piece of deliberate satire, then I noticed it was on the increasingly conspiracy-deranged “news” website Biznews, and so automatically qualified as unwittingly self-satirising.  ..

