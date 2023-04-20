The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
Good grief. I’ve just read an “open letter” to DA leader John Steenhuisen by bargain basement Richard Branson and wannabe Machiavelli Rob “the billionaire” Hersov.
At first, I thought this was a finely honed piece of deliberate satire, then I noticed it was on the increasingly conspiracy-deranged “news” website Biznews, and so automatically qualified as unwittingly self-satirising. ..
CHRIS ROPER: A ‘Dear Rob ... ’ to nepo baby Hersov
The pomposity of Rob Hersov’s open letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen suggests a man both unmoored from the realities of governance and in thrall to himself
