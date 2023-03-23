Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: From Mandela’s pride to Putin’s puppet

South Africa was once known as the country of Nelson Mandela. Then we picked up the corruption crown. Then a reputation for xenophobia. Now we’re headed for infamy as toady to Vladimir Putin

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

Last week I wrote about being in Dakar, using contrasts I saw there to meditate on the role and status of South Africa in Africa. I don’t want to risk turning this column into a travelogue or, worse, a superannuated version of What I Did on my Holiday, but something similar happened to me a week later in Kenya.

Lamu town, on Lamu island in Kenya, is a Unesco World Heritage Site and Kenya’s oldest inhabited town. It’s suggested that it was established in 1370, which makes it one of the first Swahili settlements along East Africa’s coast...

