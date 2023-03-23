The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
Last week I wrote about being in Dakar, using contrasts I saw there to meditate on the role and status of South Africa in Africa. I don’t want to risk turning this column into a travelogue or, worse, a superannuated version of What I Did on my Holiday, but something similar happened to me a week later in Kenya.
Lamu town, on Lamu island in Kenya, is a Unesco World Heritage Site and Kenya’s oldest inhabited town. It’s suggested that it was established in 1370, which makes it one of the first Swahili settlements along East Africa’s coast...
CHRIS ROPER: From Mandela’s pride to Putin’s puppet
South Africa was once known as the country of Nelson Mandela. Then we picked up the corruption crown. Then a reputation for xenophobia. Now we’re headed for infamy as toady to Vladimir Putin
