Financial services sector 'must leave no stone unturned to ensure its integrity'

But there is no denying that the impact of load-shedding will continue to be felt through reduced GDP this year: the best-case scenario is a GDP of 0.9% and the worst case outcome, at current levels of growth, is a GDP as low as 0.3%.

This somewhat unnerving context informs Godongwana’s task. To present a set of policies and measures that can mitigate our fiscal risks, while still enabling growth, is never easy, even under the best economic circumstances.

However, these are challenges that the government need not face alone. Instead, it’s up to all of us — individuals and business — to adopt a solutions-focused mindset to our problems.

So where do we start?

At BDO, it begins by considering the levers we are able to pull to influence outcomes, effect change and, in doing so, elevate SA’s business community and society as a whole. And in that regard, we are clear about our mandate: to help rebuild confidence and trust.

We have seen in recent years how corruption has gone unchecked in both the public and private sectors. Consequently, it is vital that we restore confidence in the oversight abilities of our audit profession to help drive positive sentiment that encourages investors to once again commit to SA.

This requires us to expose corruption wherever it occurs, regardless of who is involved. Corruption corrodes the social fabric and has far-reaching economic consequences, which are felt most by ordinary citizens in many ways, including poor service delivery.

In this regard, I am encouraged by the budget allocation to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The funding given to FIC represents a step in the right direction towards the implementation of more effective accountability mechanisms. We must leave no stone unturned to ensure the integrity of our financial services sector.