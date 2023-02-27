Financial services sector 'must leave no stone unturned to ensure its integrity'
BDO is committed to restoring confidence in the oversight abilities of the audit profession to encourage investors to return to SA
The 2023 national budget has come and gone and many people, including the business sector, are digesting the range of measures and proposals finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled in parliament on February 22. His core message was that, despite our economic challenges, there is hope for the country.
He had the unenviable task of ensuring optimum budgetary allocations to government departments and state-owned enterprises, while addressing the energy crisis through taking over Eskom’s debt and offering tax rebates for renewable energy investments.
But there is no denying that the impact of load-shedding will continue to be felt through reduced GDP this year: the best-case scenario is a GDP of 0.9% and the worst case outcome, at current levels of growth, is a GDP as low as 0.3%.
This somewhat unnerving context informs Godongwana’s task. To present a set of policies and measures that can mitigate our fiscal risks, while still enabling growth, is never easy, even under the best economic circumstances.
However, these are challenges that the government need not face alone. Instead, it’s up to all of us — individuals and business — to adopt a solutions-focused mindset to our problems.
So where do we start?
At BDO, it begins by considering the levers we are able to pull to influence outcomes, effect change and, in doing so, elevate SA’s business community and society as a whole. And in that regard, we are clear about our mandate: to help rebuild confidence and trust.
We have seen in recent years how corruption has gone unchecked in both the public and private sectors. Consequently, it is vital that we restore confidence in the oversight abilities of our audit profession to help drive positive sentiment that encourages investors to once again commit to SA.
This requires us to expose corruption wherever it occurs, regardless of who is involved. Corruption corrodes the social fabric and has far-reaching economic consequences, which are felt most by ordinary citizens in many ways, including poor service delivery.
In this regard, I am encouraged by the budget allocation to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The funding given to FIC represents a step in the right direction towards the implementation of more effective accountability mechanisms. We must leave no stone unturned to ensure the integrity of our financial services sector.
SA's greylisting is a timely warning that we should ensure we have a financial sector that can stand up to global regulatory and standards scrutiny
We operate in an interconnected global system and are bound by the best international practices. SA dare not be found wanting and our greylisting is a timely warning that we should ensure we have a financial sector that can stand up to global regulatory and standards scrutiny.
I have confidence that the leadership of SA is committed to rebuilding the economy. The vital importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) comes into play here and I was encouraged by Godongwana’s announcement that the government intends fast tracking the implementation of the PPP regulatory review framework recommendations.
This is also where the auditing profession plays a critical role. As an industry that embodies trust, we are key players when it comes to fostering the confidence needed to encourage the investment that will help our country overcome its challenges — and the economy to grow.
At BDO, this extends to how we guide business leaders by providing innovative solutions that bring clarity and impact to the challenges they face.
I believe there is immense value in making a commitment to building a better future. In our case, this takes the form of the work we are doing at BDO to restore trust in SA’s economy through the vital oversight mandate of the auditing and accounting profession.
In conclusion, let’s ask ourselves: how do we create sustainable value for the future in a way that ensures everyone is included when the economy recovers and eventually prospers? I believe it is only through leading robust conversations to find co-created solutions that we will make headway.
This article was sponsored by BDO SA.