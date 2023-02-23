Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Having recently researched Yum! Brands (which has KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell as its major operations), I was reminded how well a spin-off can work out. In this situation a listed company has incubated a business until it’s ready to stand on its own feet as a separately listed group with its own management team and, perhaps most importantly, its own balance sheet.
The distinction between management and balance sheet cannot be stressed enough, as one is a much bigger consideration than the other. It’s a lot simpler to replace an underperforming management team than it is to fix a broken balance sheet...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Yum, and the art of the spin-off
The unbundling of Yum! brands from PepsiCo in 1997 is a great example of two good companies doing better apart. The same may well be true of the JSE’s Zeda
