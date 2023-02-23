Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is, I am told, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s favourite ministers.
A relative youngster in Ramaphosa’s cabinet (she’s 46), she managed last year to get the long-overdue broadband spectrum auction over the line, something her many predecessors in the portfolio were incapable of doing. In this way, R14bn was raised for the fiscus...
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Minister’s digital migration move leaves SABC in lurch
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni scored spectrum success, but her plan to switch off millions of analogue-only households rides roughshod over the broadcasting industry
