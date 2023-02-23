Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: Minister’s digital migration move leaves SABC in lurch

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni scored spectrum success, but her plan to switch off millions of analogue-only households rides roughshod over the broadcasting industry

23 February 2023 - 05:00 DUNCAN MCLEOD

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is, I am told, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s favourite ministers.

A relative youngster in Ramaphosa’s cabinet (she’s 46), she managed last year to get the long-overdue broadband spectrum auction over the line, something her many predecessors in the portfolio were incapable of doing. In this way, R14bn was raised for the fiscus...

