Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
The day after moving from your apartment of 18 years is perhaps not the ideal time to attend a furniture fair. I think the word is “triggering”. You can collect a lot of furniture and basic stuff in 18 years. And yet, here I was, last Saturday, wandering the streets and taking in the beautiful objects of the Cape Town Furniture Week.
Even more inopportune was the sales pitch at the first place I walked into, the hoop (that’s how they spell it) popup on the corner of Church and Loop streets, in the building (this is a bit of nostalgia for the older Capetonian) that housed the Floris Smit Huis restaurant in, I want to say, the 1980s? But perhaps someone with a better memory can correct me. ..
CHRIS ROPER: Chuckling beats buckling
A furniture maker’s reaction when one of its creations was stolen from an exhibition is the perfect example of turning misfortune into enlightenment
