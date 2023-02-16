The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Heart and head collide as consumers balance desirability with affordability
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
More than a decade has passed since my family and I relocated from South Africa back to the UK. My wife and I originally met in London and our daughter was born in Blighty, so it has always been home to us. But if you ask our now teenager about her loyalties, Springbok rugby, biltong, BOS ice tea, Table Mountain and fried calamari on the stoep at the Chapmans Peak Hotel will all feature highly.
Even though I’m thankful for our life in the UK, I will always love South Africa and I truly want the country to prosper. There are many reasons for this: all my siblings are there, most of my good friends still live there and our firm has a large number of clients based there. More than anything, I love spending time with my wife and daughter at the southern tip of Africa...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Sad, sad state of South Africa
It’s a wonderful country, but until the electricity crisis is fixed there will be nothing to celebrate
More than a decade has passed since my family and I relocated from South Africa back to the UK. My wife and I originally met in London and our daughter was born in Blighty, so it has always been home to us. But if you ask our now teenager about her loyalties, Springbok rugby, biltong, BOS ice tea, Table Mountain and fried calamari on the stoep at the Chapmans Peak Hotel will all feature highly.
Even though I’m thankful for our life in the UK, I will always love South Africa and I truly want the country to prosper. There are many reasons for this: all my siblings are there, most of my good friends still live there and our firm has a large number of clients based there. More than anything, I love spending time with my wife and daughter at the southern tip of Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.